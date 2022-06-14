Payson’s blue pocket park will be sad no more.
On Thursday night, staff unveiled plans to revamp Mustang Park in the Payson Ranchos subdivision off Roundup Road and Mustang Circle.
And it may just keep its blue color scheme since it became affectionately known as the “Blue Park.”
Back in December, the park was closed after staff identified several safety issues with the aging equipment. After it was removed, the park was reopened but with just bare bones amenities.
Now, with the proposed upgrades, it could become one of the nicest parks in town, albeit the smallest.
It sits on a space no bigger than the Dairy Queen lot, explained Lisa Lipinski, the town’s new recreation and tourism manager.
That meant being creative with the design.
A half basketball court will remain, although it will be reconfigured, so the basketball hoop is within the park, not on the edge near the parking area.
This will eliminate the chance a ball hits a vehicle, she said.
The new basketball surface will also feature striping so children can play four-square, hopscotch and other games.
There will be a 15-foot-square ramada, a large play structure with slides and swings, bicycle parking, a drinking fountain, covered bus shelter and a donor picket fence where the names of donors will be displayed.
Lipinski said the town involved the community in the design process and out of two design concepts, one was the winner.
Now, they are deciding on what color the equipment will be. They can choose between earth tones, orange or blue. She said a number of people want to keep the blue color.
Involving the community was a big part of the process and included online surveys, social media and meetings. Some 250 stakeholders, from residents, neighbors to Parks and Recreation Commission members, were involved.
“We want to give them a park that the public wants,” she said. “We did as best as we could to reach as many people as possible.”
They hope to keep the cost of the park under $400,000, but that is all dependent on the market.
The town is seeking donations to help with construction. Those can be made though the Friends of Payson Parks and Recreation group, https://friendsofpayson.org, which has set up a fund.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins said he loved the idea of putting donors’ names on picket posts.
In all, the council approved of the design and process.
Staff said they hope to order equipment and begin construction in the next fiscal year.
It could take 32-36 weeks to get equipment after it is ordered.
“Over these past few months market conditions have continued to be volatile and there is a potential that some aspects of the design may need to be value engineered to keep within the budget amount,” Lipinski said. “Staff will work with the designer and future contractors to ensure the final design is within budget and adheres to the preferred design concept as much as possible.”
Interesting that Mustang park can summon $400,000 to be rehabbed, but Taylor pool cannot find $150,000 to reopen, even with private money being offered. To top it off, there are rumors that tearing out Taylor pool will cost about $500,000. Isn't that something?
