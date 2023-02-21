Mustang Park, affectionately known as the Blue Park, will remain blue after almost $400,000 worth of upgrades to its play equipment, surfacing and seating areas are completed.
The town will hire a contractor to install everything but the fencing and repairs to the basketball court, which remained in place throughout the process.
After almost 40 years of use, the rubberized surface of the playground had lost any cushion, rendering it unsafe. Part of the surface was so worn it was just dirt and rocks. The playground equipment was outdated. Injuries were being reported.
But the small beloved park near Home Depot and the Ponderosa Church off Roundup Road has long served the local neighborhood. Parents use it as a drop off and pick up area. A nearby child care center used it for play time.
As problems piled up, the Town of Payson set its sights on remodeling the park last year.
“Mustang Park ... was constructed in 1995. It ... outlived its usefulness,” said Scott VanOmmerman, Payson’s park’s manager to the council during a January meeting.
He assured the council they will spend the money as the community wishes.
“During March and April of 2022, we sought input and feedback from the community for the park and playground,” he said. “Over 250 stakeholders, including park neighbors, replied.”
They told the town they wanted the park to remain blue and gave feedback on the proposed equipment and upgrades.
“The final design was presented in May and June of 2022 ... It was custom designed,” said VanOmmerman. “It will give a little different features for the younger users.”
He noted the town gave the community every opportunity to consider another color.
The Friends of Payson’s Parks provided $23,000 for the ramada and drinking fountain.
“We went around and around with the color schemes and the public chose blue,” he said. “(So), blue surfacing ... will be back.”
The council voted to move forward as quickly as possible with the upgrades.
