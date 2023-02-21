New Mustang Park playground
The new custom designed blue playground equipment for Mustang Park. The town has devoted $399,000 to the upgrades that will improve safety and reduce injury.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Mustang Park, affectionately known as the Blue Park, will remain blue after almost $400,000 worth of upgrades to its play equipment, surfacing and seating areas are completed.

The town will hire a contractor to install everything but the fencing and repairs to the basketball court, which remained in place throughout the process.

