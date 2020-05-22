A mylar balloon caused about 3,000 Payson residents to lose power on Friday evening, May 22.
It took Arizona Public Service crews about 90 minutes “to quickly and safely restore power,” by 7 p.m. said Jill Hanks, spokesperson APS.
“It’s an unfortunate reminder for folks of the damage Mylar balloons can cause, especially as they may be celebrating graduations,” said Hanks.
APS has some safety tips regarding mylar balloons:
* Only use balloons indoors and away from overhead power lines. Even non-metallic balloons can become entangled in lines and cause an outage.
* Always attach a weight to metallic balloons or keeping them tethered at all times.
* Never play with balloons, kites or drones around overhead power lines.
* Always deflate balloons and dispose of them properly when no longer in use.
* Always assume power lines are energized. Keep yourself, your equipment and all other items at least 100 feet away from power lines.
