The whispers started on social media, hundreds of packages of seeds from China have shown up in U.S. mailboxes.
Hundreds of U.S. citizens have received packages of mysterious seeds in 30 states, including Arizona. No one really knows why they’ve been sent.
As of July 28, officials from 27 states have urged their residents to report any seeds received in the mail from China, as they may be invasive plants or otherwise harmful.
Photos show seeds in a white envelope with Chinese lettering and the words “China Post.” However, officials have also heard the packages may claim they contain jewelry, toys or earbuds. A police department in Whitehouse, Ohio claims the seeds may be part of a marketing scam called “brushing.”
The Whitehouse police explained a company uses the “brushing” scam by sending an inexpensive product to an unsuspecting customer. The company then submits a positive online review under the profile of the “new customer” to boost trust in their product.
Agricultural officials warn recipients not to plant the seeds. To do so could spread “invasive pests and noxious weeds” said federal officials.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has strict guidelines for the importation of new plant species through the Plant Protection and Quarantine program.
The U.S.D.A. UPHIS asks anyone who receives a seed package from China they did not order to contact the state plant regulatory officials in their state or the USDA’s APHIS directly.
