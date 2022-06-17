NAMI Payson, the local chapter for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, struggled throughout the pandemic, but it’s back with lots of plans.
Program Director Patty Wisner and a few core volunteers have bold ideas on how to create a sustainable program that provides a safe place for those struggling with mental health issues before they go into crisis.
“Like a lot of other organizations, (NAMI) took a big hit from the pandemic,” said Wisner.
The non-profit lost some board members, while volunteers found they had to focus on their families to get through the COVID crisis.
Worse yet, the pandemic shut down NAMI’s in-person classes and support groups.
Wisner tried to make the best of it.
“I thought maybe NAMI Payson served our purpose,” said Wisner.
She had started the NAMI Payson chapter in 2014 after attending a Family-to-Family 12-session (now eight-session) class in Scottsdale. She came back full of purpose and hopes to set up a vibrant program in Payson.
Before COVID, NAMI Payson had a full board and enough volunteers to run classes and support groups for peers (people with mental illness) and family members. The classes taught attendees how to present to the public to increase awareness. Wisner said the effort spread the all-volunteer organization so thin, it didn’t have the depth needed to weather the pandemic.
“Then, I kind of got pulled back in to certain discussions,” said Wisner.
Wisner found herself talking to Chief Steve Lessard of the Gila County Probation Department and others about the Intercept model and how to identify gaps to get ahead of the ever-increasing mental health crisis. She started talking about the Intercept model with local authorities.
“We got together and identified gaps in the criminal justice system with respect to how to connect with mental health,” she said. “We’ve seen skyrocketing numbers of crisis ... We are losing people.”
It’s hard to help the community and criminal justice system understand that everyone responds to trauma and crisis differently.
“We are all on the spectrum of mental health, just like we are on physical health,” said Wisner.
In fact, the National Institutes of Health has published research on how people respond to adversity. Some experience post-traumatic stress disorder and depression that can lead to suicide. Others felt nothing at all.
“They’re numb,” said Wisner. “They keep their mind away from what is happening.”
Others put their head in the sand, while others only lose it during the crisis then go back to normal after it’s over. Others dig in and grow from the adversity.
Wisner quoted studies by Dr. Steven Southwick of Yale Medical School. He discovered resilience is more common than thought, so it’s possible to train and learn to be more resilient.
But for the up to 15% who struggle, they require help.
“Look at what happened with the evacuation of 3,000 of our neighbors. You leave and wonder if you’ll come back to a house at all,” said Wisner. Calculating 15% of that population, “That’s 450 of our neighbors and friends who need our help,” she said.
Unfortunately, many of those who suffer from mental health challenges end up entangled with the criminal justice system. Recent studies estimate 64% of jail inmates, 56% of state prisoners, and 45% of federal prisoners suffer from mental illness.
The Intercept Model shows the different stages the mental health sufferer experiences as they go through the criminal justice system.
Intercept 0 is before law enforcement gets involved. By Intercept 5, the mental health sufferer is on parole, but that’s after being arrested, detained, numerous court appearances and a prison sentence. Once on parole, many repeat the pattern of arrest, court, and jail over and over. Many times, the crimes increase in intensity.
“(The criminal justice system is) engaging with people in mental health in the crisis mode,” said Wisner, which overwhelms the criminal justice system.
NAMI Payson has plans to help, said Wisner.
Right now, Gila County folks with mental health challenges don’t have many options. The Gila County Health and Emergency Management reports the county has only one mental health provider for every 1,540 county residents. That’s fewer than half as many as the rest of Arizona, which also suffers from a shortage compared to the need.
NAMI Payson plans to offer a free option for Intercept 0, once all plans are in place.
“The further downstream from the crisis, we can make more of an impact,” said Wisner.
She hopes those in the community who have felt sad or upset for a long time will come in to find a support group. Or if someone in a family just received a diagnosis, such as schizoaffective disorder, the family member can join the Family-to-Family eight session NAMI program to learn ways to handle the challenges. Or the one with the diagnosis can come to the Peer-to-Peer program to learn how to live with their diagnosis.
But the program needs volunteers and help, said Wisner.
She asks if anyone is interested in learning more about NAMI Payson and how to help reach out via email or phone at namipayson@yahoo.com or 928-301-9140.
