Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief John Wisner says he has a recurring nightmare.
A house is burning.
The fire trucks arrive only to discover the trucks can’t get close enough to fight the fire.
“Our (county) roads are grossly inadequate,” he told a room full of firefighters, county and state road managers, law enforcement and politicians during the annual county fire meeting in March.
Each year, the agencies charged with protecting the public and battling a wildfire come together to discuss the upcoming fire season.
As Wisner drove around Pine recently his nightmare became real, he noticed the driveways of many homes are barely wide enough for one vehicle. He told the assembled officials fire trucks need at least 20 feet of width to reach a home. But Gila County’s building code doesn’t ensure fire trucks have adequate access, even if there’s an easement.
“The easement is there, but no one wants to cut (the trees) down,” said Wisner.
Last summer’s Backbone Fire fueled Wisner’s concerns. The building codes and frequent exceptions provide little assurance.
Some forested communities have acted. Flagstaff and Prescott both have strong fire-hardened building codes and a Firewise brush-clearing code. They also have fire crews attached to the fire department to keep up with protective brush clearing. Payson also has a Firewise brush-clearing code and is moving toward adopting a fire-hardened building code.
However, Gila County remains the Wild West of development. In fact, past supervisors have voted to remove the requirement that new developments build a back door to the community as an emergency exit. But the communities in the unincorporated areas face the greatest fire danger of all — without fire hydrants or a nearby fire hydrant on tree choked lots surrounded by thick forest.
Now communities like Beaver Valley along the East Verde River clamor for an additional exit from their community. In fact, Beaver Valley has reached out to Supervisor Steve Christensen for help.
“They wanted to have an additional exit ... they proposed a plan to me,” he said.
Christensen said he and Deputy County Manager Homer Vela hoped to develop an additional exit, “in the northern part of the community fairly close to Houston Mesa Road.”
Beaver Valley has known it needed an exit road for years. The Water Wheel Fire in 2009 made the danger clear. With only one road into the community, Beaver Valley residents couldn’t escape if the fire came too quickly from the wrong direction. Moreover, fire trucks can’t get in to protect the homes if residents are trying to escape on a single exit. The community and the county bulldozed a back door exit. However, the Forest Service suggested they consider waiting until it finished its already years-late travel management plan designating routes for unpaved roads in the forest. Years passed before the Tonto National Forest finished its travel management plan — right through some of the worst fire seasons in Arizona’s history. The plan is now reportedly finished — but work on the second escape route never resumed.
Last October, the Tonto released its Final Record of Decision on its travel management plan. The plan designates 3,600 miles of roads and motorized trails open to the public in the 3-million-acre forest, but Beaver Valley still doesn’t have a second exit from the community.
Many other small communities along Control Road under the Rim between Whispering Pines, Verde Glen, Bonita Estates and Bear Valley face a similar danger. Many unincorporated communities remain nestled within an overgrown forest, without an adequate escape route or fire protection.
In Payson, it took dedicated volunteers like Alan Mckay to convince the town council to act. Mckay, a former firefighter in the Lake Arrowhead area of California, used to write citations to homeowners who did not Firewise their property.
“When I came here and realized there was no actionable ordinance, I got involved with the fire department (in Payson),” he said.
The Firewise committee advocated for a Firewise specialist in the fire department and for training so volunteers could go out and do evaluations for residents.
The county has no such volunteer advocate. It has no Firewise landscaping ordinance, nor does it have a wildland-urban interface building code that requires fire-resistant siding, roofing, windows, along with building requirements such as boxed eaves.
Currently, the Town of Payson is working on WUI codes and a program to help those who cannot financially and/or physically clear their yards of fire fuels.
This only frustrates fire officials such as Wisner, who dread the day when they cannot do their job because homeowners didn’t build them access. Already, firefighters must triage entire neighborhoods in mapping out a strategy to battle an approaching wildfire. They all vividly remember the plight of the 19 Prescott wildland firefighters who died trying to move through thick brush to protect the poorly prepared community of Yarnell. Fire officials now say that they won’t risk crews trying to protect neighborhoods that haven’t been Firewised and built to codes that give the crews a fighting chance — and a safe space to make their stand.
“We think it’s high time the county starts helping us,” said Wisner.
Christensen and Vela agreed to put the topic on a future supervisors’ agenda.
