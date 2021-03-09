Sharon Baplon couldn’t lift all boxes of food and jugs of milk without the help of the National Guard.
If she couldn’t do that work, the Presbyterian Food Pantry probably wouldn’t open.
“Normally, there are six of us,” said Baplon.
The Guard has filled in the gap left by elderly volunteers who fear for their safety during the pandemic. They stock shelves, help put together food boxes and help Baplon with whatever is too much for her to handle.
Baplon works hard to make those who need the help comfortable taking the help. She has continued to volunteer every Tuesday evening for the last seven years.
Recently, an older woman who lost her husband came to the food bank. Baplon found a connection with her and told her if she needed help, to come in.
“She’s returned every week since then,” said Baplon.
But Baplon could not continue to help her new friend without the strength of the National Guard. On this first Tuesday in March, three men younger than Baplon hefted boxes full of gallons of milk and boxes full of dry goods.
She’s been alone for weeks, but she understands why. Since the pandemic started, one of her weekly card game buddies died. She also fears for those food pantry regulars who “haven’t shown up since the COVID started.”
The National Guard has a long history in the United States. The first documented Guard units formed back in 1636, when settlers created citizen-soldier militias to defend communities and the country.
In modern times, most of the Guard holds day jobs, but there are full-time members as well. The National Guard has played a significant role during the pandemic crisis and has done so since last year.
Governors from all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Washington, D.C. have each mobilized parts of their Army and National Guard to aid in their state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At every vaccination clinic in Gila County, National Guard medics stick needles in arms, while others control the traffic flow.
Other National Guards serve at testing sites.
Baplon said the recent Payson Area Food Drive has stocked the shelves, but until the pandemic abates, she will continue to need the help of the National Guard.
“We don’t need volunteers if they come,” said Baplon.
The National Guard reports it will continue to serve the community as long as the pandemic crisis continues.
For more information, see the National Guard’s website in Arizona at dema.az.gov. The organization continues to seek volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!