Beaver Valley won’t tolerate living without a backup communication system for emergencies.
The community, which sits off Houston Mesa Road, created a two-way radio frequency to keep the community informed during emergencies — but they’re finding it so popular the community uses the radio frequency every day, said Rick Lovdahl, resident of Beaver Valley Estates and driving force behind the emergency communications effort.
“We have been actively using our version of a Neighborhood Radio Watch network in Beaver Valley since January 2022 and it has been steadily building in membership,” he said. “Other communities have expressed interest (Whispering Pines, Freedom Acres, Rim Trail, Gisela…), but I don’t know of any others in this area doing the same thing… yet. In the White Mountains area (Snowflake, Show Low, Heber) there are similar efforts and some have support from their local police, sheriff and fire departments.”
The Radio Watch is essentially a two-way communications platform that allows neighbors to use with off-the shelf two-way radios. These radios have specific frequencies set aside by the FCC for non-licensed use.
“Sort of like a CB (radio), but different frequencies,” said Lovdahl.
Michael Day of Pointe Wireless recently donated and installed a repeater to increase the power of the radio signal.
“It… will allow for emergency personnel like Gila County Sheriff and fire departments to connect with our community when the cell system and Internet connectivity fails us,” said Lovdahl.
He now seeks to move folks from the smaller off-the shelf radios to General Mobile Radio Service radios.
“GMRS allows much more transmit power and also allows for the use of a repeater, which allows for a much wider coverage area,” said Lovdahl.
To get the message out about the Beaver Valley Neighborhood Radio Watch group, Lovdahl recently went on the KPJM-FM radio station Tim Barrett Saturday Surprise Show, but he and Day want to help more rural community members feel safe during an emergency, whether broadband and cell service remains functional or not.
“Michael Day has been very supportive, and he has had other communities in our area contact him about interest in setting up something similar in their community,” said Lovdahl. “I am also happy to help other communities organize a program as we have done.”
