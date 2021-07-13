A new American Legion Post is forming in Payson, Post 147. It will serve veterans in Payson and throughout the Mogollon Rim area. The focus is to expand the outreach and service to the area’s veterans.
The second organizational meeting is at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 22 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
Membership is open to any active duty military personnel or honorably discharged military veteran, regardless of period of service. Any current or past member of other Legion Posts are also welcome to join.
To qualify bring a copy of your DD-214 and initial dues of $35. Current Legion members should also bring their membership card.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!