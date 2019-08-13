More than 100 people gathered Saturday, July 13 for the celebration and dedication of the New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center at 111 E. Frontier St.
New Beginnings is a nonprofit, Christian-based 501(c)(3) that neither applies for nor receives public monies and operates entirely on donations and the sales from The Nook thrift store.
Their purpose is to assist, educate, support and offer biblically-based guidance to women and men facing planned and unplanned pregnancies. All services are free.
Darlene Younker, president of the board, presided over the dedication ceremony and Pastor Brian Day of Mountain Bible Church blessed the building. Board member Greg Friestad and center manager Anita Christy gave remarks.
Younker thanked the building owner, the Banner Payson and CEO Lance Porter for making the facility available. Local contractor Dean Younker donated his time and many local businesses and tradesmen donated supplies and services to make the building ready.
Younker thanked staff and volunteers who packed, moved, painted, and transformed the building.
