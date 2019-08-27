The council last week appointed Mayor Tom Morrissey and councilors Suzy Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris to a controversial capital improvement subcommittee to review contracts, hear staff reports and hire consultants with a budget of $25,000.
The council on Aug. 20 voted 4-3 to establish the subcommittee. The council minority said the committee will meddle with staff function and increase the potential for violating state conflict of interest and open meeting laws. If either of the violations end up prosecuted, the town could risk millions in state-shared revenues if the subcommittee ends up violating state law.
However, the council majority countered that the subcommittee would have the time and resources to make sure the town adheres to its procurement policies and reviews plans for capital spending and past procedures.
The four council members who voted to establish the subcommittee all currently face a recall effort. Recall supporters quickly seized on the establishment of the subcommittee to argue in favor of a recall.
Tubbs-Avakian said a lack of oversight by past administrations made the subcommittee necessary.
“I know Barbara (Underwood) has mentioned every council member should be reviewing contracts,” she said. “However, in my experience, speaking to Town of Payson constituents, there have been contracts that came through they feel have not been fully vetted by past mayors.”
In fact, the motion to create the subcommittee at the Aug. 15 meeting indicated the subcommittee would “review capital projects.” The motion did not show the subcommittee would approve new contracts.
But Smith believed otherwise.
“No council member has the authority to contract to make purchases other than with their own personal account (meals, expenses and travel reimbursement),” he said. “This expenditure proposition is essentially a violation of the practices of our town to allow staff to do their function.”
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained town staff will work with the subcommittee because, “typically with any subcommittee or commission you have a staff person assigned to that for minutes of the open meeting or administration functions.”
Chief Financial Officer Deborah Barber explained the procurement policy of the town has, “different levels of spending.”
“We have $5,000 to $10,000 that says we need to have verbal quotes, unless we can show we need a sole source. If it is over $10,000, we need written quotes — unless we can show it is the only one available,” she said.
Smith also raised concerns about contracts.
“Is that the legal and proper way for the town to be practicing or to be talking to contractors of a contract? That is a staff function,” he said.
Barber explained the procurement policy.
“Typically, the town manager signs the contracts after the council has approved them,” she said. “So a contract (for) more than $25,000 comes to the council ... if a council member makes a purchase, when it comes to voting on those purchases, those council members who made that purchase are recused from voting on that item.”
The procedures for approving and reviewing contracts have caused big problems for other public agencies in Rim Country in the past, including the Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District.
Former PSWID treasurer Mike Greer is completing a prison sentence for conflict of interest charges and fraud stemming from a loose interpretation of contracting procedures.
The PSWID board broke up a single large contract for electrical work on wells into a series of separate contracts, each under the $25,000 threshold for competitive bids. The board then awarded all the contracts to a company Greer had once worked for. When the PSWID board used Greer’s old electric company, Hat Creek, Greer misrepresented his ongoing involvement in the company.
But procurement cautions were not the only issues raised by critics of the subcommittee.
Underwood raised concerns about open meeting law violations.
“Now that we have a subcommittee of three ... anytime two meet they would have to post a possible meeting agenda (because it’s a quorum),” she said.
Morrissey responded to the concern.
“For instance, if Councilman Ferris ... and I were to talk about the Diamondbacks, would that be a violation of the open meeting law?”
Aaron Arnson, an attorney from the town’s risk-pool who temporarily filled in as town attorney, explained a violation would occur if two subcommittee members discussed an item on the agenda outside the meeting.
The open meeting law is intended to ensure that elected officials make their decisions in public, rather than lining up votes before a meeting during private conversations or emails.
Morrissey then reassured everyone, “That is the law and we will abide by that.”
Then he called for the vote.
“The spirit of this motion made is to avoid future mistakes,” said Morrissey, “I do not understand ... what is the problem with doing this? There are no ulterior motives here. Some of the things I have seen in past contracts trouble me — I want to make that clear to citizens of the town — that is my intent. I’m calling for a vote right now.”
Vice Mayor Janell Sterner voted with Morrissey, Tubbs-Avakian and Ferris, who appointed themselves to the subcommittee. Councilors Barbara Underwood, Steve Smith and Chris Higgins voted against both setting up the subcommittee and the appointments.
The creation of this subcommittee is the direct result of some very questionable issuing of contracts in the past. The most recent that comes to mind is the $762,000+ contract issued last fall by Craig Swartwood and LaRon Garrett to replace light bulbs and lights in the town. By their own public admission, there was NO COMPETITIVE BID for this contract. It was issued by 'qualification' only. Was there only one company qualified for a 3/4 MILLION dollar lighting and bulb project? And the list goes on, and on.
