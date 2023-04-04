wall of hats
Buy Now

Volunteers have knitted and then donated hats and scarves. Other volunteers have organized their display for easy access to those in need. All part of the explosion of community support for the aptly renamed New Directions Warming Center.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

Come to the New Directions Warming Center any afternoon at 4 p.m. and watch the activity explode.

As the smell of cooked food wafts across the dining room set up for 20, Skyler Brice acts as traffic cop for all the donors, volunteers and the needy.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.