Come to the New Directions Warming Center any afternoon at 4 p.m. and watch the activity explode.
As the smell of cooked food wafts across the dining room set up for 20, Skyler Brice acts as traffic cop for all the donors, volunteers and the needy.
“See Dwayne right there? He’s a local business guy. Every day he brings either butter, eggs, or little bottles of water – stuff we always need,” said Brice.
On March 27, it was bottles of water.
But right behind Dwayne came a parade boxes and bags of food, citrus from the Valley, water bottles, toiletries, medical supplies, clothes, sleeping bags, canned food, socks, shoes, to fill the needs of the Warming Center.
Shelves line the hallway near the entrance to the Warming Center at the Mount Cross Lutheran Church near Safeway. A wall at the entrance has hand knitted hats and scarves for anyone to take. Sleeping bags, tents, jackets, pants, shoes, blankets and food line the walls waiting to get placed in a box with a label.
Brice’s wife, Emily, has organized the pantries to overflowing. She now has a cadre of volunteers who man the kitchen and feed the hungry. She also has a deep freezer and several donated refrigerators to store donated food.
Skyler readily admits he’s not an organizational genius, but he has a talent for finding the resources needed by the homeless, the addicted and those living with mental or other illness. Two leaders from the local gardens saw his strengths and weaknesses and lent a hand after holding a tent and sleeping bag drive earlier in the year.
“Jenny from the Payson Community Garden and Carol from the Star Valley Community Garden come in and organize all this,” he said.
Now the walls have cute little fabric boxes with labels to help people find things fast. Those two ladies have also helped Skyler organize his paperwork and accounting.
Less than a year ago, it wasn’t like this.
It’s been a difficult road for the Brices. For four years, they have relied solely on community donations – both financial and in-kind – to keep the Warming Center doors open.
“We’ve had real trouble with housing for our own family,” said Skyler as a result of their commitment to this work.
The Brices met while going through a class put on by NAMI Payson, the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Emily had been homeless. Skyler had struggled. They fell in love and decided to do something to help others. For a long time, the community questioned the Brices’ philosophy of helping anyone who showed up. They worried Emily and Skyler were giving handouts instead of a hand up. The implicit judgment of the poor and homeless came out in subtle social media posts and criticisms.
The Brices’ marched on, holding fundraisers with Emily’s food cart. They asked for donations over and over on social media. As Emily often said, “God came through.”
The Warming Center fills a need the government social support system has not filled. Social services now require such complicated forms and documents that many people give up and camp in the woods. That includes many with disabling mental illness – or even things like cancer.
The Warming Center does a lot of the same work Gila County’s Health and Emergency Services Department gets grants to provide. The Warming Center identifies the need, fills the belly, clothes the needy, provides medical support, directs folks to jobs, or sends them home to family.
The New Directions Warming Center has persisted through four winters and the pandemic – slowly gathering community support.
“We just kept showing up,” said Skyler.
He didn’t mention that he doesn’t get a paycheck – and that the Warming Center has no stable, long-term funding – even though it’s performing work state, county and local agencies get grants to underwrite.
For Christine Krauss, who used to work at Southwest Behavioral Services, the immediate feedback from clients keeps her coming back evening after evening to check in each person who comes in for a meal. It’s important for the Warming Center for collect data for grants.
“Before the Warming Center, for years I made and served a Christmas dinner to those in need because there’s lot of Thanksgiving dinners, but not Christmas,” said Krauss.
In 2019, then chef at the Warming Center Gary Bedsworth invited her to be a part of the Warming Center celebration.
She’s been hooked since on solving the problems that walk into the Warming Center. One of the easiest is a ride home.
“Some people will tell you their whole life story,” she said.
By the end of the drive, they share a hug.
“My friends tell me, ‘You have a good heart,” she said. “I’m just happy to talk and learn after growing up in a family that didn’t talk. It’s the connection with others that I love.”
To donate or volunteer call 928-474-3190.
Or email: paysonhomelessinitiative@gmail.com
