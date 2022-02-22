A photographer’s delight: One, two — and then sometimes three.
That’s how many bald eagles have been hanging out at the same time for the last couple of months at Green Valley Park.
Before I moved to Payson two decades ago, I had never seen an eagle in the wild. You can imagine what a thrill it was for me to see Ernie (the name he was called by the town locals back then), a fully mature male eagle, soaring over the park’s three lakes and perching atop the many willow trees along the lakes’ shorelines.
But what was even more jaw-dropping was watching Ernie’s dive-bombing descent from his perch to sink his razor-sharp talons into a large rainbow trout that was swimming too close to the water’s surface. That was just way too cool to see for a city boy like me.
Over the 20 years that I’ve lived in Payson, I’ve seen many bald eagles come and go. All had been migratory raptors, some adult, others immature. They came to the Rim Country in the fall or early winter, then left in the late spring to make their long, return flight north to cooler temperature states — or even Canada.
Five years ago, during the 2016-17 winter season, for reasons we will never know, Ernie did not return to Payson. But since that time, we have had Bernie and then Goldie (the two becoming very chummy) with us. And then last fall and winter, eagles Sonny and Cher spent winter at the park.
Though none of the aforementioned five bald eagles have returned to Payson this winter season, two different adult bald eagles have been seen regularly at the park. In early November of this past year, a non-banded, mature male (Ricky) appeared, and then in mid-January, a banded female (Lucy), hatched from in a nest along the Salt River almost three years ago, showed up. The two have been spending a lot of time together in and around the park.
It’s fascinating to watch the behavior of these two new raptors. Since Lucy’s first days at Green Valley Park, she and Ricky can be seen most early mornings, and occasionally late afternoons, perched in the same dead tree on the treeline above the condos by the park. If another eagle appears anywhere within their eagle eyesight (seven times more powerful than humans), either or both of them will run it off. This happens fairly often and is always fun to watch and photograph.
Of the two birds, Lucy appears to be much more comfortable in the presence of humans. She seems comfortable perching atop or as far as half-way down in the big willow tree on the south side of the big lake, scouting for fish and just watching people walk by. Ricky is more shy, always perching far from the lake and away from humans.
In past years, when eagles migrated to Payson for the cooler months of the year, we always hoped they would stay, build a nest and bless us with baby eaglets. But they never did. Instinct took them away.
But we eagle-lovers are not giving up hope. We’re keeping our fingers crossed, a rabbit’s foot in our front pockets and a horseshoe in our back; hoping that maybe, just maybe, this year will be different and come this summer or fall, we’ll see a little Rickie or a little Lucy soaring over Green Valley Park.
