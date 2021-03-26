Members of the Payson Fire Department recently visited the E-One Factory in Phoenix to make a final check of the first of two new engines for the department, as reported in the March 13 town manager’s report.
“Only five items were found for correction,” according to the report from Troy Smith.
A second engine is still making its way through production. The department hopes to inspect this engine in April.
The council purchased the two engines in September 2019 after a debate over the $1.4 million price tag. The town had the money, but Propositions 401 and 402 prohibited the council from entering a contract or purchase for more than $1 million without a vote of the residents.
The town attorney told the council the Arizona Constitution did not give the two propositions any legal standing, so the council purchased the two trucks.
Once the fire department receives the first engine, it will need another 30 days of training before it can go into service.
