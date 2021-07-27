The town has hired a new budget analyst.
Steve Cunliffe arrives from Delaware where he spent the last 22 years with the New Castle County Government. He held several positions while there, including senior financial officer.
Cunliffe has a master’s degree in accounting from the New York University Stern School of Business. His experience includes 38 years in accounting operations, debt service, capital projects, auditing, analysis, investments, and banking management.
He has three grown children (two daughters and one son), and four grandchildren (two of whom were born last month, just one week apart). He has lived in Brazil, England and France and speaks fluent Portuguese. He enjoys and “is excited to be a part of our beautiful town of Payson, and looks forward to new adventures in Rim Country and the state of Arizona.”
