Star Valley has a new mayor in place with Bobby Davis, and by March 15 a new council member will take a seat at the table.
The town is required to fill a council vacancy within 30 days of the creation of an empty seat. With his move to the mayor’s chair, Davis’ council seat must be filled.
The Star Valley Town Council appointed Davis mayor Feb. 15 following the resignation of Gary Coon. Coon resigned after two recent arrests. One for assault and the other for DUI.
“There seems to be a lot of interest in council positions,” Tim Grier, town manager and attorney, told the Roundup.
“But you never know until people hand in their signatures,” he added.
The Town of Star Valley is also advertising for three staff positions. According to advertising placed in the Roundup, the town has two openings for administrative assistants and another for finance administrator.
The administrative assistant positions are to provide backup for Edie Chapin, town clerk, Grier said. Longtime finance administrator and assistant town manager Chancy Nutt is leaving April 1, he said.
“I truly love working for this town,” Nutt said.
She continued, telling the Roundup, “My 13 years working at the Town of Star Valley has afforded me a fruition of both personal and professional goals. I have had the opportunity to work with diverse groups of people including colleagues, council members, volunteers, and community members. Together we have worked on a wide range of projects to serve the community.
“Having built a life here with a family and owning a home it was never my intention of moving away from the area. However, it is time for a change, and I have an opportunity to begin a new journey with a great employer. I have had exceptional opportunities with the Town of Star Valley and have great appreciation and respect for our town council. It is time to go to the next level and I am excited to move into a new opportunity.”
