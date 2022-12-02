Rim Country Chamber Director Maia Crespin (center red jacket) and owner Heather Oberg (green apron) celebrated the launching of Oberg’s food truck, The Huntress, on Nov. 29. If Payson residents missed this event, come out and try The Huntress savory pies and treats on Dec. 3 at the Chamber Christmas Market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway.
Payson has a new food truck treat — The Huntress. It serves game meats prepared in savory pies, cakes and even a corn dog.
The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce introduced the new food truck on Nov. 29 outside its offices with a ribbon cutting and samples.
Owner/chef Heather Oberg, a longtime Rim Country graphic artist, now plans to use her culinary skills to offer unique catering and food truck offerings.
Chamber members and guest enjoyed Elk Meat Pie with potatoes O’ Brien, sweet corn and gravy in a butter crust.
The Pot Roast Dinner Meat Pie includes local Lyman Ranch beef, potatoes, carrots and gravy.
The Elk and Pork Sausage Pie has onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce in a garlic-flavored crust.
Oberg also makes Trout Cakes, similar to crab cakes and her own homemade Bison Corn Dogs.
“The Huntress Food Truck has amazing food you’ll never find anywhere else,” said Chamber Director Maia Crespin.
The Huntress food truck is available for catering. Call 928-978-5364 to book an event.
The public can enjoy treats from Huntress next at the Chamber Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the chamber parking lot at the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway.
