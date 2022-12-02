Ribbon cutting Huntress food truck

Rim Country Chamber Director Maia Crespin (center red jacket) and owner Heather Oberg (green apron) celebrated the launching of Oberg’s food truck, The Huntress, on Nov. 29. If Payson residents missed this event, come out and try The Huntress savory pies and treats on Dec. 3 at the Chamber Christmas Market from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the corner of Main Street and the Beeline Highway.

 Rim Country Chamber of Commerce

Payson has a new food truck treat — The Huntress. It serves game meats prepared in savory pies, cakes and even a corn dog.

The Rim Country Regional Chamber of Commerce introduced the new food truck on Nov. 29 outside its offices with a ribbon cutting and samples.

