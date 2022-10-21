The Payson council supported another step toward building a hotel near Sawmill Crossing off the Beeline Highway by voting to delay the developer put in a new road.

Gordon Whiting, the owner of the Kaibab Industries and the land on which the Sawmill Crossing was built, will divide a five-acre property into three parcels and sell one to a hotelier.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.