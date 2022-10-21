The Payson council supported another step toward building a hotel near Sawmill Crossing off the Beeline Highway by voting to delay the developer put in a new road.
Gordon Whiting, the owner of the Kaibab Industries and the land on which the Sawmill Crossing was built, will divide a five-acre property into three parcels and sell one to a hotelier.
According to town requirements, Kaibab Industries can’t complete the split until it builds a road.
Deputy Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained this requirement puts undo strain on the project.
“It’s very hard to get an engineering firm ... the private sector is overloaded with development,” she said to the council during its Oct. 13 meeting.
Kaibab Industries asked the council to delay the town’s requirement that it extend Nugget Street to Highway 87 from Main Street to provide access to the two new parcels of land.
DeSchaaf explained the parcel split would be delayed if the town required Kaibab to build the road prior to the split and sale of property. She assured the council the longtime relationship between the town and Kaibab would allow for a bend in the rules. In addition, Kaibab offered a bond or escrow fund for completion of the road in case the project failed to complete.
“I think we know where to find (Gordon Whiting) if that occurs,” said DeSchaaf, to chuckles from the council.
Whiting and Kaibab Industries have been in Payson for more than 50 years. The first business was the sawmill that ran from 1965 until 1992. The next venture was building the Sawmill Crossing shopping complex, which opened in 2000. Currently the movie theater, Macky’s Grill and other stores fill the retail spaces. In the summer, the Payson Farmers Market uses the parking lot.
Without the land split, the sale of the land will be delayed, causing complications for the Home2 Suites by Hilton.
In March, the hotelier received approval from the Planning and Zoning Commission for a conditional use permit to build higher than Payson’s zoning laws allows
The Home2 Suites building will be four stories high with 94 guest rooms, a large meeting room, indoor pool and other amenities.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins said he didn’t want to stand in the way.
“The recession stopped the hotel from going in on that parcel (before),” he said. “Think how much it will help that area.”
The council agreed and voted unanimously to delay the requirement that Kaibab build a road for the two new parcels.
