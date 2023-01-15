Plans to build a four-story hotel in south Payson continue to plug along.
Last week, on Jan. 9, the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment to a conditional use permit for Home 2 Suites, 110 W. Nugget Street.
The commission already approved a CUP in March, but the developer, after going through engineering, had to change the design.
The developer had applied for the CUP so they could increase the height of the proposed Home 2 Suites Hotel from 45 feet to 56.25 feet.
The town’s Unified Development Code allows for a height increase of up to 25% with Planning and Zoning Commission approval through the Conditional Use Permit process. The height waiver came with six requirements.
“At the time of the application, neither the applicant nor their architect expressed any concerns with the conditions proposed,” according to a town memo. “After the CUP was approved, and the applicant involved the assistance of an Arizona based professional engineer to design the required improvements, concerns were raised about some of the conditions of CUP22-003. The professional engineer requested relief from some of the conditions; however, staff is unable to grant the relief requested. As a result of the conversations with the applicant and their engineer, an alternate solution has been proposed related to site access and stormwater runoff management.”
The CUP requires that all stormwater runoff be routed to the American Gulch, among other requirements.
The proposed hotel, which will sit behind Speedway south and next to Sawmill Crossing, will have 94 guestrooms, a meeting space, an indoor pool and an outdoor patio.
“With this proposal, Sawmill commercial complex will look more finish with us developing Nugget Street and adding more parking,” wrote Vimal Patel, with S3 Hotels, LLC.
The planning commission unanimously approved the updated CUP, praising the project.
Commissioner Clark Jones said he looks forward to seeing the hotel built.
Commission Chair Ken Woolcock said it is a win-win for the community and has amenities like a meeting space, which can hold events, like weddings.
Editor
Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation.
