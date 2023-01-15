Home 2 Suites

The Home 2 Suites hotel will have 94 guest rooms.

 Town of Payson

Plans to build a four-story hotel in south Payson continue to plug along.

Last week, on Jan. 9, the Payson Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment to a conditional use permit for Home 2 Suites, 110 W. Nugget Street.

