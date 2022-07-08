This fall, the Payson campus of Eastern Arizona College will welcome a husband and wife team of instructors, making the move to Rim Country from EAC’s Thatcher campus.
Scott Russell has been teaching business and computer classes in Thatcher for 20 years and will do the same in Payson, while Melanie Russell will continue teaching English and writing — as she has been doing at EAC for 15 years — but also plans to lead public speaking and interviewing courses.
Scott said their goal in moving was to establish an on-campus business program, which EAC Payson has never had. “Payson already offers a lot of great classes; we’re just coming into the picture to expand it,” added Melanie. He will offer such courses as entrepreneurship, business finance and a variety of computer classes like Word, Excel and PowerPoint; Melanie aims to add short story writing and personal history writing to her repertoire.
“What’s really exciting about this,” she said, “is that with the addition of myself and Scott, now students who are interested in business careers have the opportunity to stay in town and get their degree face to face. They don’t have to move away, which is not always the best choice for them financially, or resort to online courses. It’s exciting for the people, for their kids — it’s a really exciting time for Payson.”
“We’re trying to cater to the high school student, the traditional college student and the Payson community,” said Scott, who spent eight years as a division chair at the Thatcher campus but is no stranger to the Payson area. “When I was young, my grandfather had a cabin up on the Rim and I used to spend summers with him. I fished a lot in the lakes and creeks.”
Both Scott and Melanie earned advanced degrees in 2019; he a Doctorate in Business Administration from North Central University, and she a Ph.D. in English Literature from the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom.
“EAC is really good at assessing the community’s needs and then trying to meet them,” said Melanie. “They realized that the Payson community needs more business offerings. It’s a business-minded community; if you look at the FBLA and DECA participation on the high school campus, it’s quite robust.”
The couple has already manned an EAC table at a few local events. “We’re getting to know the community better. We want to become part of it; that’s our goal,” said Scott.
“A student can come to the Payson campus with no credit or with some dual enrollment credit from Payson High School and, entirely face to face, get a two-year degree in business with a certificate in retail management,” Melanie added. “It’s the first time we’ve ever been able to say that.”
Fall classes start on Aug. 22, but registration is currently open. Financial aid is available for students who qualify. EAC offers students 55 and over a tuition waiver if the person has lived in Arizona for over a year. For more information on how to register, call the EAC Payson campus Administration Office at 928-468-8039.
