Payson Library Director Emily Linkey whipped off her mask during the Aug. 26 Payson Council meeting in excitement to announce the recent addition to the library.
“I do get the privilege and honor to present to the Town of Payson the new meeting room. This space has capacity for 100 people,” she said.
The total cost came to a whopping $640,000.
“Not one of those dollars came out of the tax fund,” said Linkey, with a smile on her face.
The nonprofit organization, Library Friends, “scrimped and saved for 20 years waiting for the day to put those funds to work for you,” said Linkey.
The small meeting room at the library previously did not provide enough room for the many events and meetings the library hosts.
“We were at the point of turning them away,” said Linkey.
Library Friends raised money through several outlets. The most popular, the Taste of the Rim fundraiser, opened the library up to restaurants in the area to showcase their fare paired with wine tastings.
The Library Friends also run a used bookstore in a corner of the library stocked with donated books. Many sell for as low as a nickel.
In recent years, the Library Friends received a $100,000 bequeathment. Other years, donations of up to $50,000 have swelled coffers.
The outpouring of generosity has touched Linkey.
“I’ve worked in small and large towns and I’ve never seen a library with such support,” she said.
The Payson Library receives a yearly budget from Gila County property taxes. The town provides another portion of the budget.
“Then we have the Library Friends that donated $40,000 to $50,000 yearly, raised a nickel at a time,” she said.
The Library Friends have fixed whatever Linkey has asked for in the past two years.
“They have not once turned me down,” she said, even when she asked for help engineering the roof runoff so it didn’t increase the amount of ice.
Then there are the volunteers. Some have volunteered for 30 years.
“I have volunteers in their late 80s,” she said. “They are such a part of the library.”
Already, the town council has used the new meeting room for a work session on the negotiations with the MHA Foundation on the Granite Dells Park and community center.
“I’m very proud to present the library meeting room to the Town of Payson,” said Linkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!