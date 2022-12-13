It’s a new council with a new mayor, vice mayor and two new council members.
But it’s still not clear what they hope to accomplish other than being — well, nice.
Dec. 8 saw the changing of the guard from Mayor Tom Morrissey and Councilor Jim Ferris’ four-year sometimes tumultuous tenures on council to new Councilors Tina McAllister Smith and Brett Flaherty’s first meeting on the dais.
The new council, led by Mayor Chris Higgins, quickly installed Barbara Underwood as vice mayor.
“She’s got 24 years of professional volunteerism under her belt,” said Councilor Jolynn Schinstock, six of those on the Payson Town Council.
Schinstock said Underwood has served 14 years on the school board, 11 of those as president, “so she is very capable of running a meeting if you happen to be absent,” she said looking at Higgins.
Only Councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian, returning for a second four-year term, stated a clear priority for her next four years.
“I’m very excited to uphold the promises that I kept to those that elected me, such as continuing to work at improving our streets (and) getting an aquatics facility ... I believe those things were important to the past council. I believe they will be important to the new council and so it should be an interesting next four years and I look forward to it. Thank you,” she said.
So far, the only thing the other council members all agreed to do was look forward to working with each other to “move the town forward.”
“I’m excited and look forward to joining the rest of the town council in moving mountains for our citizens,” said Underwood.
“I also want to say, it is a blessing to be up on the dais with these people. They are as passionate about Payson as I am. Each one of us up here, we feel that passion and I look forward to working with all of them so that we can move forward in Payson have some positive progress,” said McAllister Smith.
“I just wanted to say how excited I am to work with these groups of individuals up here and um ... every single one of us that is up here has served the community in one aspect or another and this is just another extension of that service. Thank you,” said Schinstock.
“I’m just really excited about our future and creating a culture of positivity and unity and just really working together and putting our minds and efforts together and accomplishing things to better our town and move us forwards,” said Flaherty.
“I don’t always project my enthusiasm and optimism well, but know that I am extremely excited and optimistic about working with our new mayor, this council, this staff, commissioners, and volunteers for the next two years,” said Councilor Scott Nossek.
“My plan is to continue to focus on bringing unity to our community working together with this council with our staff and community members to grow Payson and make it an even stronger and more vibrant community,” said Higgins.
This new council faces some tough decisions. The council has a priority list with a host of expensive items, from an aquatics center to a splash pad, improving the event center, redesigning Main Street and building new fire and police stations.
The question will come down to — how does the town pay for the wish list?
Besides a wish list, if complaints had a popularity contest, streets would win each time, say council members and staff. But a street plan last year said the dollars the town receives from gas taxes will only keep the streets in their current condition. Will the council consider a bond to pay to upgrade Payson’s streets?
Businesses, that last year contributed $12 million to the town’s general fund budget, complain that Payson doesn’t offer the visitor much except as a gas and food stop on the way to somewhere else. They look to the town to create the infrastructure that will keep visitors here, spending their dollars at local shops and restaurants. Will creating an upgraded event center and vibrant Main Street do the trick?
The next question for the council — how to keep Payson’s businesses staffed. The school district, hospital, local businesses, and even the town struggle to find reliable, qualified employees. Most blame the lack of affordable housing options, although the real estate market has softened, and rentals have picked up again. Will the council consider zoning to encourage workforce housing and high-density housing projects?
To top it all off, the town will now move into its next 10-year cycle, developing its General Plan. This multi-year community generated blueprint will guide the zoning and development of the town for the next decade. It’s a critical document for the town to find a balance in development between economic activity, quality of life and public safety. Will the town move beyond a retirement community with single-family homes and lack of public spaces to one with a trails system?
What’s for sure, Payson has not had this young a council in a long time. Four of the seven members have children in the local school district. Six of the seven council members have their own business or are still in the working world. The councils of the past decade have had all retirees on the council. Each age brings a different perspective and set of priorities based on their stage in life.
Schinstock said she looks forward to the Feb. 7, 2023, work study session because “we will reaffirm our priorities and then spend the next two years taking care of business.”
It’s also a chance to move beyond the limited scope of conversation determined by an agenda and open meeting law requirements.
Maybe then the public will learn what priorities this new council has and where they will get the money to fund their list of hopes and dreams for Payson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!