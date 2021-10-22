Jared Owens is the newest Payson property owner to step in the middle of the town’s long running trail access controversy.
He and his family purchased 2.16 acres behind the community college off Mud Springs and Hemlock roads. They plan to build a single-family home. The surrounding neighborhood has large lots with large homes nestled in a private forest setting.
Part of his property has a 60-foot easement across the southern border that provides access to both a water department tank and a proposed roadway.
In 1975, the Payson Town Council created the 60-foot easement because they envisioned a road would connect Hemlock with Mud Springs Road. They also saw a need for a water tower to serve the development’s needs.
In the ensuing years a water tank materialized, but not the road.
Since 1975, residents have used this easement to access the trails around the community college property.
Don Zuber has walked that trail access for decades. He came to the Payson council meeting on Oct. 14 to represent his neighbors’ voices.
“Many of us still walk our pets there,” he said. “Please let us keep our greenbelt.”
Town Engineer Larry Halberstadt asked the council to vote on a compromise easement.
“Thirty feet is what the water department felt comfortable getting down to the site,” he said.
That’s not enough for Owens. He does not want anyone using the easement to get to the trail.
As the easement currently stands, it only reaches the water tower. This ends at Owens’ property. He has not built his home yet, so he reached out to the town to ask them to abandon the whole 60-foot easement. He would like to build a fence “to legally limit random strangers from my property.”
“Payson North residents taking a shortcut to get to the trails ... there is no legal access for Payson North,” he said.
He has a point.
As it currently stands, in order for hikers to access the trails, they must cross not only Owens’ property, but his neighbor’s property as well.
Unless Owens’ neighbor grants an easement to the town, hikers do not have the right to cross Owens’ property. So, Owens can put up a fence.
Town Manager Troy Smith explained after the meeting that the town is currently in negotiations with Owens’ neighbor. He believes “in all likelihood” the second easement will go through. Once the second easement goes through, Owens will have to keep the easement open.
For now, Owens has asked the town to abandon the whole 60-foot easement.
Halberstadt explained Owens has a right to ask for abandonment of the easement. The town code has a process for residents to petition the council to give them land — for free — by voting to abandon the town-owned easement. The council must decide if the abandonment hinders access to utilities or rights of the public to pass.
According to town contract attorney John Paladini, the easement existed before developers broke up the property into parcels.
Owners are fully aware of the easements and those easements take legal precedence over private property rights.
Owens made it clear to the council he disagrees with that opinion.
Council member Suzy Tubbs-Avakian felt so threatened by Owens’ legal talk, she moved for the council to retreat to executive session to discuss the issue.
Paladini calmed the situation by explaining the legal foundations of the easement.
“There is no way for the town to abandon the 60 feet,” he said. “The only way to convey the whole easement would be to sell it to him.”
But Paladini didn’t see how the town could to do that because the easement “will continue to be necessary to the town” for access to the water tank. Since the whole neighborhood needs water, the water department must have access to its equipment whenever it needs repair.
As for the road easement, “going across that property is a right of the public, whether they are residents of town or not.”
Council member Jolynn Schinstock warned the council she saw trouble.
“I walked the property and talked to both owners. That fence is going to go up regardless of what decision we make, that fence will go up,” she said.
Paladini replied, “If the property owner would like to string a fence, then the town would have the ability to remove the fence.”
The council voted to table the discussion until a future meeting to explore more options.
