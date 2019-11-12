In honor of Veterans Day, The Home Depot is the first business in town to install both Purple Heart and Super Hero parking signs.
Purple Heart veteran Kevin Carpenter, retired sergeant first class, donated the signs and asked Home Depot store manager Shawn Minker if they could be installed in the parking lot.
Carpenter noticed similar signs in the Valley and decided purchasing some would be a great way to honor veterans and first responders.
Carpenter would like to see similar parking signs installed throughout Payson and will donate not only the signs, but also the time to install them at businesses.
For more information, email jsterner@paysonaz.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!