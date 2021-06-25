A new American Legion Post is forming in Payson, Post 147, which will serve the veterans within the Mogollon Rim area. The focus of the new post is to expand the outreach and service to the community’s veterans.
The first organizational meeting was at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 24 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Tyler Parkway.
All active duty and honorably discharged veterans are invited to join, along with any current or past member of any post of the American Legion.
For details about future meetings contact John Chizmar at 949-310-4334 or email chiz1111@aol.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!