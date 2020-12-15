The guard officially changed on the Payson Town Council last week, with a shift in the balance of power on the council.
The changes ushered in by the election promised a possible new era of cooperation and courtesy, on a council that has been beset by sometimes bitter disagreements.
The meeting marked the first appearance by new council members Scott Nossek and Jolynn Schinstock — who have replaced outgoing counselors Steve Smith and Vice Mayor Janell Sterner.
Changes in the council manifested themselves quickly in the vote for the position of vice mayor.
A masked Mayor Tom Morrissey nominated councilor Suzy Tubbs-Avakian for the post.
“Knowing Suzy’s history of what she has done with the kids in town, it speaks well of her character,” said Morrissey during his nomination speech.
An also masked Barbara Underwood countered with her own nomination.
“I would like to elect Chris Higgins,” she said. “He is the longest serving council member — I think (it’s) six years that he has served so far — I think he is the one that would be the most logical to take his turn as vice mayor.”
Schinstock (wearing a mask) seconded Underwood’s nomination. No one seconded Morrissey’s nomination.
The vote split in the now familiar pattern of 4 to 3, except the cast of characters changed.
Nossek and Schinstock joined Underwood and Higgins, while Morrissey, Tubbs-Avakian and Jim Ferris voted for Tubbs-Avakian.
In the old days, Morrissey could count on four votes on most issues.
New Town Manager Troy Smith had put on the agenda a chance for each council member to speak to their hopes for the new council era.
Underwood said she looks toward “moving forward with all citizens, not just a special group.”
Schinstock said getting to her position on the podium “was not an easy journey” and she “looks forward to working on a strong relationship with all six” of her fellow council members.
Tubbs-Avakian said, “I represent the children first, because they are the future of our town.” She acknowledged as councilor it’s, “not always possible to make everyone happy, but I will continue to do (the job) going forward.”
Ferris congratulated those who won the election and looks forward to having the “best interest” of the “common citizen” in mind, he looks forward “to what will happen in the next couple of years.”
Nossek hopes to contribute to reducing the “vilifying language” that permeates today’s politics.
Higgins has confidence “with our town staff we are capable of overcoming whatever is in our way.”
The meeting also showed the impact of Smith’s management style.
Smith has focused on both keeping the council informed and building staff morale, which has been battered in the past year by the spillover of conflicts on the council.
During his town manager report, Smith gave a rundown from each department in a news brief style, highlighting positive developments.
Payson police made a key arrest to break up a string of burglaries.
The fire department ordered a new fire truck.
The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department “did a tremendous job” in saving the Electric Light Parade from the pandemic.
The town has a new street operations manager, Sky Hill, a Payson graduate.
A new ATV added to the town fleet has proved more valuable in getting to some tough areas.
The construction at the airport should wrap up soon.
The water department has found the new groundwater recharge operation from the C.C. Cragin pipeline has been working even better than expected.
The library got kudos from its users.
Then Smith explained to the council the new push to move away from paper toward technology.
“Utilizing the technology before you (a Surface pad), we have added several apps,” said Smith. These apps allow the council to read their information online. Smith encouraged the council to take their Surface pads home to study the volumes of information needed to understand how to vote.
Smith then had council members pull out their calendars to reserve time for a work study to make sure new members understand the open meeting law and council policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!