Joel Brandt, the new fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department, has the goal of getting his crew out into the community more.
He’s already got a good start, sending them to dine at both the Pine School and Senior Center.
Joel Brandt, the new fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire Department, has the goal of getting his crew out into the community more.
He’s already got a good start, sending them to dine at both the Pine School and Senior Center.
“It engages the guys,” said Brandt of the lunches.
But he wants to do more.
A donation of an AED (defibrillator) from the MHA Foundation inspired Brandt to cook up the idea of firefighters conducting CPR classes.
“The donated AED is located in the cultural hall in Pine,” said Brandt.
Brandt noticed an interest in learning CPR to manage heart attacks increase after the National Football League player Damar Hamlin collapsed, then stayed in the hospital for a while due to a heart attack. It makes people realize a heart attack can happen for many reasons, to more than old people.
Brandt plans to have PSFD fire fighters certify members of local organizations before offering to classes to the public.
“The PSFD will be offering CPR training to the senior center volunteers, the food bank volunteers, the CIRCA volunteers, Pine Strawberry CERT, Pine Strawberry Fuels reduction and the Pine Library,” he said. “We are expecting to have these courses completed by mid-summer and we will start to offer courses to the Pine Strawberry public once we have completed the nonprofit organizations.”
The first class PSFD fire fighters certified in CPR were Citizen Emergency Response Team members April 26.
“We hope to be able to start offering CPR courses to the public by August. We will have public course info on our website and our Facebook when it comes time to start teaching to our public,” said Brandt.
This is a picture of the Food Bank volunteers with Brandt and the PSFD C shift crew in front of the new AED donated by the MHA.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!