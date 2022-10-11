New police patrol vehicles turn heads by Michele Nelson, Roundup staff reporter Michele Nelson Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 11, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The new upfitted SUVs by Airwave Communications at the Arizona State Police Chiefs’ Conference in September. The new design turned heads and got attention. Payson Town Manager Report Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Payson Police Department designed such a cool “upfit” to their cars, the contractor just had to show them off at the September Arizona State Police Chiefs’ Conference.Airwave Communications fitted the new patrol cars with “radios, weapons mounts, and computer technology,” wrote the police department in the Sept. 22 Town Manager report.The new cars have a hefty bar on the front grill to push cars if need be.Residents will soon see the distinctive black and blue SUVs painted with the words Police then Payson under that next to the town seal driving around. 