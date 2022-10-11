Payson PD new upfit cars

The new upfitted SUVs by Airwave Communications at the Arizona State Police Chiefs’ Conference in September. The new design turned heads and got attention.

 Payson Town Manager Report

The Payson Police Department designed such a cool “upfit” to their cars, the contractor just had to show them off at the September Arizona State Police Chiefs’ Conference.

Airwave Communications fitted the new patrol cars with “radios, weapons mounts, and computer technology,” wrote the police department in the Sept. 22 Town Manager report.

