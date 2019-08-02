Doni Wilbanks, Town of Payson Zoning Administrator

There’s been a few changes in the Town of Payson Community Development office with Sheila DeSchaaf and Doni Wilbanks putting up new placards on their office doors.

DeSchaaf now sports two titles, assistant town manager and public works director. Formerly, she served as the community development director.

Wilbanks has slipped on the title of planning and development director.

Formerly, she served as the zoning administrator.

They are available to answer questions about town and private developments during business hours in the Community Development Office, across the parking lot from the Payson Police Department.

contact the reporter at: mnelson@payson.com

