The committee overseeing the Green Valley Parkway road extension has sped along in high gear, but learned this week one item could hold the project up for years.
So far, acting Town Engineer Tanner Henry has outlined a possible route for the road.
The Forest Service has agreed to an easement.
And funding sources have been identified.
The proposed parkway would run from the Payson Event Center across the highway from the Mazatzal Casino down to Green Valley Park.
The route would offer an additional escape route for folks living near the Payson Golf Course, Green Valley Park, airport and the Payson parkway areas in the event of a disaster — like an approaching wildfire. But it could also improve circulation and amenities for visitors, including a way to get to Green Valley Park for big events like July 4th.
A pathway near the roadway would accommodate hikers, bikers and horseback riders. The town has hoped to build this road extension since the 1980s.
Committee chair Jim Muhr wants to see the project quickly through to the finish line.
“Anything we can do to compress the timetable would be advantageous ... Give me an idea when the NEPA (National Environmental Policy Act) study will be complete,” he asked Henry.
“Three years,” said Henry.
That put on the brakes.
“It blows my mind to hear a three-year amount of time,” said Muhr.
A NEPA study looks at how construction will affect any archaeological sites, wildlife, rare plants, forest health and a host of other considerations when doing a project on federal land. Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf explained it’s difficult to predict what snags the project will hit as the Forest Service completes its research.
The committee learned the town would first have to hire an engineering firm to walk and survey the roadway. All that information then goes to the Forest Service for analysis. Often, project applicants have to come up with the money for the NEPA analysis, as the Rim Country Educational Alliance (SLE) did when buying the 252-acre university site from the Forest Service.
DeSchaaf reminded the committee Payson’s roadway will compete with projects designed to clear millions of acres of trees — and the Forest Service has few staff to do all the NEPA analysis.
Farrell Hoosava, committee member, told the group that the Tonto Apache Tribe bumped into NEPA delays during its reservation bid.
“The Forest Service is never going to speed things up,” he said. “It took 30 years to get 370 acres.”
The U.S. Department of Transportation this year announced rule changes intended to speed up the permitting process for infrastructure projects, including limiting the length of NEPA analysis and designating a single agency for any analysis, so the project wouldn’t have to make its way through separate NEPA approvals from the Forest Service and the Department of Transportation. However, the new rules must survive court challenges.
The committee then learned the NEPA process would affect the town’s ability to find funding.
Most grants have a “construction window” explained DeSchaaf. In other words, grantors and government funding sources require a project to be shovel ready when they approve funding — which means finishing all environmental studies and engineering first.
But she and the town staff will continue monitoring funding sources during the years of waiting.
DeSchaaf reported other funding sources could come from the Arizona Department of Transportation, highway user tax funds, bonds, financing or general fund dollars from the town’s sales tax revenue.
Henry indicated this project isn’t too complicated so shouldn’t be too expensive.
“This is a relatively straight forward road with no intersections,” said Henry.
Henry said it is too early to estimate how much the road will cost, but it will likely be in the millions.
It’s just all more complicated than Muhr thought.
“It blows my mind to hear a three-year amount of time. We are talking about lives, about people who get caught back there.
“We as a committee have to do something to shorten that amount of time,” he said.
