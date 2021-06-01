The Town of Payson started work on new sidewalk construction at Green Valley Park. The work provides a new handicapped accessible sidewalk and ramp leading to the small pier on the lake’s southwest side. The pier railing will also be upgraded.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Help offered low-income residents for utility bills
- Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit
- Another Rim Country home lost to fire
- Research shows panhandling doesn’t cause accidents
- Education advocates decry proposed tax cut
- Developers move projects along
- Starbucks gives firefighters jitters
- Free COVID testing services available
- Death not only consequence from COVID
- Two firms awarded contracts for indigent legal attorney services
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!