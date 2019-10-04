The new sign on the corner of Main Street and McLane

The new sign - just in time for Main Street Days

 Contributed by Dj Craig

Just before the Main Street days kicked off Main Street Days Oct. 4-5, the Town of Payson has replaced the old worn sign of the corner J. Boardman & Co. General Merchandise sign on the corner.

Local photographer Dj Craig caught the shot.

Olde Main Street Days: from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 6.

contact the reporter at: mnelson@payson.com

