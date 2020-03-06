The Arizona criminal justice system has help for families living with a mentally ill member — a website, https://azcourtcare.org, explaining the legal process to get professional help whether the sufferer knows they need help or wants it.
“This is part of the new chief justices’ efforts to address the mental health crisis and to reduce the number of persons with mental illness in the jails,” said Dorothy Little, Payson’s justice of the peace.
Little and Payson Town Attorney Mary Bystricky have created a similar program called restorative court. This program, however, focuses on helping those who have committed a crime, not those who might be on the path to committing a crime as a symptom of their mental illness.
Covering both the criminal and civil sides of mental illness has benefits to the criminal justice system.
“The trend is to attempt to avoid jail altogether,” said Little.
The new website gives information on the civil process called Title 36.
Research shows that mental health lies at the heart of homelessness and crime, but finding help in time before it evolves into a criminal matter has proven a challenge. The Roundup has reported on cases where families knew one of their members needed treatment for mental illness, but did not know where to go for help until the problem involved law enforcement.
Many don’t know, but Arizona law provides ways to get a mental health evaluation, involuntary treatment and/or emergency hospitalization for psychiatric evaluations. Knowing where to look for help, though, has not been easy.
AZCourtCare (azcourtcare.org), the new website by the Arizona Supreme Court’s Committee on Mental Health and the Justice System, in partnership with the Arizona Foundation for Legal Services, has information on the “civil commitment” process.
The challenge with helping an adult mentally ill person is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). HIPAA was designed to protect a patient’s privacy by requiring permission by the patient before knowing anything about a patient’s health issue. But with mental illness, the HIPAA law often impedes family members trying to help..
HIPAA laws rule until the justice system finds a person “is a danger to themselves or others” and “is unwilling or unable to accept voluntary treatment.” That is the standard for Title 36 to kick in.
Title 36 differs from the restorative court process Little and Bystricky have launched in Rim Country.
“If someone is in restorative court, it’s because the state has probable cause to believe a crime has been committed,” said Bystricky.
Restorative court allows an offender, with low-level offenses and a history that shows mental illness, to work off any fines or jail time through community service or completing education. The defendant must also enroll in a mental health program.
In the Title 36 process, “the court can order involuntary treatment up to one year,” said Bystricky.
The two programs do not have to be mutually exclusive.
Bystricky has had cases “where someone has gone through Title 36 and been under a court-ordered outpatient treatment when they committed a crime,” she said.
Since the case could benefit from restorative court, the court allows both programs to run simultaneously.
Little said the new website is much needed.
“Just yesterday morning I had a mother of an adult male asking questions about where to go and who could help her son that has steadily declined mentally over the last year,” she said. “My staff now have these flyers to provide to the public.”
Contact the reporter at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!