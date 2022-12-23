aviation

Bob May, a Young Eagles coordinator, demonstrates the workings of the engine on a twin Comanche to Andrew Hernandez, a Payson High School student.

 Provided photo

Careers in aviation are wide open. Jobs for professional pilots, airplane mechanics, avionics technicians, engineers, ground crews, flight attendants, Federal Aviation Administrators, and airport managers are available all over the world.

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #810 in Rim Country has a dedicated group of pilots, airplane mechanics, and aviation engineers who want to share their love of aviation with the youth of Rim Country.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.