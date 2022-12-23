Careers in aviation are wide open. Jobs for professional pilots, airplane mechanics, avionics technicians, engineers, ground crews, flight attendants, Federal Aviation Administrators, and airport managers are available all over the world.
The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #810 in Rim Country has a dedicated group of pilots, airplane mechanics, and aviation engineers who want to share their love of aviation with the youth of Rim Country.
The EAA, is a membership organization with a mission of the Aeroeducate program to broaden all youth access to the world of aviation by providing aeronautical experiences that inspire, engage, and instill the spirit of aviation while opening doors to long-term careers in a community of aviation enthusiasts.
EAA #810 is partnering with high school students for a new Student Aviation Club. It will meet at 4 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at various locations. The next meeting is January 6, 2023.
“I’m excited to have this aviation opportunity for the students,” said Jeff Simon, principal at Payson High School.
Being a pilot is only one career in the aviation industry. Whether you are in the cockpit flying airplanes or on the ground designing, building, maintaining, or ensuring the safety of them and the pilots who fly them; the vast world of aviation has a job to match your passion.
There are 605,000 new airline pilots needed in the next 20 years, 158,000 corporate pilots. Pilots have the 15th highest median pay in the U.S. at $147,220 a year.
They project overall employment of aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians to grow 6% from 2021 to 2030. About 13,100 openings for aircraft and avionics equipment mechanics and technicians are projected each year, on average, over the decade. The average salary for an aircraft mechanic is over $67,000 per year, with an earning potential exceeding six figures and the training can be as little as 18 months.
The current officers of EAA Chapter #810 are Tom West, president; Ken Rice, vice president; David Wilcox, treasurer; Jim McGarvie, secretary and Bob May, Young Eagles coordinator. They are all pilots with years of experience.
Students will work on airplanes, explore the various careers in aviation, flight planning and assist with annual airplane inspections with pilots and mechanics. This is a hands-on program for youngsters with members of the aviation community who want to share their knowledge and love of flight with the young people of Rim Country.
It’s a wonderful opportunity for teens to work with the pilots and mechanics while learning about all the career opportunities available to them. As a bonus, they will get to fly with a pilot in the Young Eagles Program. If they are interested in pursuing their pilot certificate, there are scholarships.
Other young people in the community of high school age who are home schooled or go to another school are invited to join.
For questions and more information, contact Ken Rice at eaachapter810@gmail.com and for date and place of the meetings.
