Payson Parks, Recreation and Tourism announced in the Jan. 14 town manager report Scott VanOmmerman is the new parks supervisor.
The department also announced upgrades to park amenities and a partnership that will bring more events to the event center.
VanOmmerman brings 20 years of park management experience from his years in Michigan, Montana, Indiana and Wisconsin. He replaced Nelson Beck, who ran the department for years.
His background includes overseeing parks, trails, aquatic center and open space recreation facilities.
On the side, he developed urban forestry programs, but that makes sense with his 35 years as a trained landscape architect. He not only had municipal clients, VanOmmerman served as both project manager and developer for private and commercial clients.
“Scott was involved with parks, trails, playgrounds, and school campuses,” wrote town staff.
VanOmmerman graduated from Indiana University’s Park Professional Executive Development Program in 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University in 1990 and attended Western Michigan University to study natural resources management and business.
“Scott regards the planning, development, and maintenance of balanced park systems through mindful, ethical prioritization of long-term economic and environmental sustainability,” wrote town staff.
Already the town’s parks have seen an upgrade since VanOmmerman came on board; the Diamondback turf installation is finished at Rumsey Park.
“The Parks, Recreation & Tourism staff will continue work on these fields within the infield and warning track areas to compliment the outfield installation,” wrote staff.
The town performed shock tests to make sure the installation provided a safe and playable field.
In other good news, the event center has now become a member of the League of Agricultural and Equine Centers.
This organization provides education and connections for the town to improve the design, management and operational procedures of its event center.
“This will serve as a resource for the Town and staff to continue attaining and exploring the highest level of standards in the facility management for the Payson Multi-Event Center, and those in which the facility serves.”
