Just three months into his position as town manager of Payson and Troy Smith has already launched a publication, the Town Manager’s Report.
“This document, which will be presented to council at each regularly scheduled meeting and released to the public the following day, is part of an effort to increase and improve communication,” said Smith.
Smith’s inclusive style of report contrasts with past town manager reports that focused on a few announcements or highlights.
Since Smith has emceed town council meetings, he made it a point to mention something that happened in each town department.
During the Jan. 14 meeting, he announced the creation of his report that will remain available on the town’s website.
The report has updates from each department complete with photos, charts and graphs.
The police and fire departments, community development, parks, recreation and tourism, airport, water department and library provide tidbits about their work.
The first issue introduced the two new council members as well as new town staff.
The town provides a link to the report at www.paysonaz.gov.
The next report will publish after the Jan. 28 meeting.
