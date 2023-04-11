Kenny Evans, president of the MHA Foundation, pointed to a massive boulder popping out of a sea of trees.
“See that boulder? Climb to the top and you’ll hear why we call this area Whisper Ridge,” he said.
Sure enough – the breeze whispered softy – and the silence hummed.
The trail leading to the top of the ridge with a sweeping panoramic view of Rim Country will hopefully soon provide a crucial link in the development of a regional trails system – that will soothe residents and lure visitors.
The MHA Foundation hopes to link its new Granite Dells Park to both an adjacent, easy trails system in the woods – and to a not yet developed trails system leading to the top of Whisper Ridge.
Perhaps even more important, MHA plans to build a trailhead with hundreds of parking spaces that could connect the park to both the new trails – and to the restored, rebuilt and extended portions of the Payson Area Trails System in the Boulders Recreation area.
The MHA Foundation has already started work on the system of trails next to the Granite Dells Park.
The master plan calls for longer and more challenging trails that lead to the top of Whisper Ridge, which offers perhaps the best view of Rim Country in Payson. The visitor will get a complete view that includes the Mogollon Rim, Four Peaks, the Sierra Anchas and the Mazatzals.
Evans plans to build miles of trails on Whisper Ridge and a “good sized parking lot.”
By that he means up to 400 spaces – and that’s on top of the 300 spaces at the park itself.
“We want to make decisions good for the community way down the road,” he said.
These parking lots and trailheads will relieve the pressure on neighborhood access points, such as the one at the end of Phoenix Street.
“We will have multiple access points to the Payson Area Trails System, Monument Peak Loop Trail and the Cypress Loop Trail,” said Evans.
Whisper Ridge will have trails for all levels of hikers.
Down by the Ponderosa Forest, Evans hopes to keep the feel of wandering through an old growth forest of yellow-bellied Ponderosa pines. They’re so high, it seems they touch the clouds.
The trees grew along Stewart Creek, a waterway that doesn’t flow every year, but chattered along most of the past wet winter. Birds flit through the trees. The wind sighed through the needles of the pines.
“I want people to experience the forest here,” said Evans.
The forest trail sits below Whisper Ridge. To get up to the top, Evans drove to a road behind the Payson Ranger District.
“This will be University Drive,” he said.
Whisper Ridge is part of the 254-acre property of the Rim Country Education Alliance (RCEA) bought from the Forest Service for a university and other developments. RCEA is a separate legal entity that acts as a government or school district. This frees up the developer, the Rim Country Education Foundation, to develop the property with fewer restrictions. Evans has had all of Whisper Ridge evaluated by engineers and the Forest Service signed off on a NEPA study before selling the land. During the Heritage portion of the study, archeologists found a site on Whisper Ridge used by people here centuries ago. The MHA Foundation plans to make it an educational site.
Buying and starting to develop this land has taken years. But the MHA Foundation’s mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of Rim Country residents. A park with access to miles of trails from both parking lots will get residents out and exercising in nature.
Hiking on trails can reduce anxiety, depression and ADHD in kids within as little as a half an hour, according to assorted studies. Obesity, blood pressure, and the cardiovascular system improve with regular walks.
The MHA Foundation hopes its trails system will provide an immersive nature experience for all abilities.
The trails on Whisper Ridge will push physical limits, but the paved trail around the park’s lake is designed for the mobility challenged.
“If they are in a wheelchair or with a walker, they can access the sights and sounds of waterfalls,” said Evans.
A mini-trail section is off the main park. It has families in mind with wide pathways and easy grades. Kids will have fun playing hide and seek in the little patch of woods near the football/soccer field.
Everything is built to last.
“At the most elemental levels, we want this to be here for another 100 years,” said Evans.
He estimates the park and trails will be open in the next year.
