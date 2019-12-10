There comes a time in a vehicle’s life when the cost to maintain it outweighs the payments for a new one.
Such is the case with the Payson Police Department’s vehicle used for trainings. The PPD not only has the responsibility to keep up its fleet, but provide transportation to and from meetings.
The current vehicle has about 300,000 miles and needs a new engine. This prompted Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer to say, “a new vehicle will allow civilian personnel to safely travel for trainings and meetings without the fear of breaking down. Currently, when the vehicle breaks down, usually in the Phoenix area, a tow truck from Payson is sent to pick it up.”
After hearing that, Mayor Tom Morrissey made the only comment.
“Whatever you need Ron,” said Mayor Tom Morrissey. “How can we expect him or Chief Staub to do their job without a working vehicle?”
The council then voted unanimously to spend $34,000 on the vehicle during the Nov. 21 meeting.
Funds will come out of the 1033 fund. The 1033 fund transfers excess military equipment to civilian law enforcement. Payson had about $80,000 available in that fund.
Contact mnelson@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!