No more ink.
No more mess.
No more delays.
The Payson Police Department will soon upgrade its fingerprinting process from the old paper and ink process to an electronic system.
And it didn’t cost the town a cent to upgrade, which made it easy for the Payson Town Council on July 23 to pass a contract to partner with the Arizona Department of Public Safety to provide electronic fingerprinting.
Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer looks forward to the benefits.
“We will know instantly whether the print is good instead of submitting it and having it denied because it isn’t a good read,” he said.
With the old system, a fingerprint customer would pay both DPS and the PPD with two different transactions.
Under the new electronic version, “all payment is done at once online,” said Tischer. “PD is then paid $3 per transaction for providing a service.”
It’s easy to think fingerprints only have to do with crime, but lots of employers require fingerprints before an applicant may qualify for positions in industries such as law enforcement, school districts, health care, the courts, security, private investigation firms, child care providers, and many more situations including adoption or fostering a child, said Tischer.
The ink process delayed those seeking a fingerprint by weeks as the hard copy made its way to the DPS to check if the prints passed muster.
“Many times, the fingerprints are rejected due to poor quality,” said Tischer.
The applicant would then have to start over and wait yet more time.
In the case of substitute teachers, this delays their ability to get into the classroom, sometimes for months. Frustrating for both the substitute and the district, which has an open invitation for substitutes to apply at all times.
Through the new system, “citizens will register (and pay) online, then come into PD to have their identity verified and prints scanned,” said Tischer.
The digital prints go immediately to DPS for review, which drastically shortens turnaround time.
The free price tag is courtesy of Gemalto Cogent, Inc., an international digital security company that provides security for personal devices such as smart cards used to unlock doors.
“DPS has contracted with Gemalto to offer this digital system in more locations across Arizona,” said Tischer.
Through that contact, Gemalto will provide the equipment, training and ongoing maintenance.
“This fills a requirement for Gemalto as the vendor to establish a certain number of site locations open to the public geographically throughout the state,” said Tischer.
Tischer said DPS will only use fingerprints “for what they are submitted for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!