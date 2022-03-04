It all came down to dollars and cents when the Payson Town Council voted to shelve the popular Monster Mudda mud run during its Feb. 24 meeting.
Not only did a staff analysis show the event lost almost $8,000 while using up hundreds of staff hours, but the pandemic and wildfires decimated support for the event.
Last year, the Backbone Fire caused the cancellation of the Monster Mudda. Now, the mostly new staff in the parks and recreation department has not gone through the event, so they decided to see if the cost was worth the effort.
“We used to get over 100 volunteers for the event,” said Christine Smith, the interim parks and recreation director. Now volunteers have dwindled to the single digits, along with sponsors.
This year when Smith reached out to sponsors, they “either reduced their support or never responded,” she said.
Another challenge: the obstacle equipment requires repairs that will cost supplies and staff time. Those repairs don’t account for the additional earth moving work required for the event. Smith estimates staff logs 1,200 hours to prep and clean up for the event.
The Monster Mudda is an obstacle course race run through lakes of mud and numerous obstacles, some that use water, others that require climbing or crawling. It has been a favorite event for just about a decade.
“I love this event. I’ve run it four years in a row, (but) I understand the challenges,” said Councilor Jolynn Schinstock before proposing a motion to cancel the Monster Mudda in favor of another event.
The Monster Mudda started in 2013 as part of the Mountain High Games. Before that, Payson had a Sawdust Festival to celebrate its sawmill and lumber heritage with games and events themed toward the logging industry.
But once the sawmill closed in the early 1990s, the reason for the festival faded and Payson has sought to replace it with something else since.
Smith came to the meeting to ask the council to take the Mudda off the schedule so the department could explore other options.
Councilor Scott Nossek suggested the new event had to bring energy and diversity to Payson, but it needed to be sustainable.
“Let’s do what we need to do to keep it going. All big events have big challenges,” he said.
Vice Mayor Chris Higgins thought an outside organization could put on some sort of event or take over the race.
“That way the businesses can still reap benefits,” said Higgins, while the town does not stretch resources.
Schinstock suggested the town dial down the extent of the event to make it more family friendly, like the mudder in Flagstaff and the City Scape race.
“I feel we will come up with something awesome but not so hard on our event center,” she said.
The council voted unanimously to cancel the Monster Mudda in favor of finding a less expensive and difficult event.
Muddah, Taylor Pool, 4th of July will be a real stinker with lasers and/or drones. Instead of cancelling events and services, why not try doing something for the taxpayers instead of an invisible hand that offers nothing but demands plenty?
Ahh, the paupers are struggling with only nearly $5,000,000.00 (yep, $5 million) in NEW first time revenues over the last 20 months. I know, it was equally distressing that the sales tax revenues actually increased since the beginning of the Panicdemic.
With the hiring of the Colorado town manager who has no connection to what has been tradition here, it seems that the rodeo, the Muddah, Taylor pool, etc., etc. are all being shelved.
Of course, increasing the town personnel has risen to gargantuan levels since the new administration. It seems there is no level high enough to satiate their desire for bigger and bigger government.
