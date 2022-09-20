The outdoor band venue at Bandits Bar and Grill in Strawberry

The outdoor band venue at Bandits Bar and Grill in Strawberry. The weather in late summer has just enough warmth to not need a sweater, but just enough cool to encourage dancing. 

 By Pete Aleshire Contributing publications editor

The air had just enough crispness to it to take the edge off as we danced.

Pete twirled me through the dust and gravel on the parking lot dance floor at Bandit’s Bar and Grill in Strawberry.

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.