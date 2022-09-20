The air had just enough crispness to it to take the edge off as we danced.
Pete twirled me through the dust and gravel on the parking lot dance floor at Bandit’s Bar and Grill in Strawberry.
My hubby and I had danced off the Italian delights we had consumed at Mamajoe’s Italian Grill just across the street. It had been the perfect dinner to celebrate our sixth wedding anniversary. A surprise because we’d never actually hung out in Strawberry.
The band — Highway 260 — finished the song, and we wandered to our seats. Six guitars, two singers and a charismatic drummer, they reveled in the music. An older couple had joined our front-row folding table. We introduced ourselves and asked if they lived around Rim Country.
“No, no. We never knew there was a Happy Jack in Arizona, now we’re staying at the Happy Jack Inn. It’s a wonderful surprise,” said the wife. She gestured to the lead singer. “See that guy with the Star Wars shirt and cowboy hat? He’s our UPS guy. We came up from Mesa to spend the weekend up here and catch his show.”
That’s Rim Country for you — everyone’s got a story.
I did not know the little crossroads in Strawberry held such delights. On most Saturday nights, we end up snuggled in front of Netflix in our own little paradise. Why fight the crowds we always say — especially on a Labor Day weekend? But we’d been fitfully planning our anniversary for a week — without mustering the ambition to leave home.
“Hotel in Prescott on Whiskey Row?” said Pete.
“What about the dogs?” I said.
“Flagstaff Airbnb and a dog hike?” he said.
“Too expensive,” I whined.
“Well, whatever you want, then.”
The weekend rolled around — and we still hadn’t decided. Our half-formed plans all died of inertia. I got frustrated. Seems like when I was younger I didn’t need a plan. Just grab the car keys and see what happens when you get to wherever you end up. But I’m wiser now. Right? Or maybe just more comfortable.
But it’s an anniversary. Shouldn’t we be romantic?
That’s when it hit me: Italian food. Can’t get more romantic than Italian food, I said, thinking about the scene in “Lady and the Tramp” when they eat the noodle until they smooch.
“Let’s go to Mamajoe’s! I’ve always wondered what it’s like,” I said.
And so we grabbed the car keys and set out for an evening full of surprises.
Turns out — Strawberry is a delightful crossroads, where people just end up. Reminded me of what John Lennon said: “Life’s what happens while you’re busy making other plans.” The Pie Bar, the Sportsman’s Chalet, Bandit’s and Mamajoe’s all belly up to this little way point off the highway where the road to Fossil Creek intersects Highway 260 a few miles beyond Pine.
At the restaurant, when we ordered the bottle of wine we told the hostess we were celebrating. After that, random people wandered by wishing us a happy anniversary. In the midst of the meal, the hostess got a phone call and hollered, “She’s left the house! The baby’s on the way!” provoking cheers from the kitchen.
“It’s her daughter,” said the bartender.
“My first granddaughter’s coming,” beamed the hostess.
We stuffed ourselves — too much food, just enough wine and just enough room at the end to top it all off with tiramisu. Then we wandered out into the street as dusk gathered — plenty of time to get home and Netflix binge “The Umbrella Academy.”
The music spilled across the highway.
“If we dance, we can work off that dessert,” I offered.
And so we discovered Bandit’s Bar and Grill, which has good pub grub everyday they’re open and live music every other Saturday of the month. It’s a great place for families and friends to hang out.
I watched as two toddlers bounced and danced on their parents’ laps.
“We can’t not dance!” I said.
We two-stepped across the gravel to the music of a band full of guys who just love to jam together. The tables held maybe 30 beer-sipping music lovers as those band guys poured their hearts into the music like they were playing the Hollywood Bowl. They all had day jobs. They teased each other and plugged a raffle of four signed guitars to raise money for one uninsured band member’s cancer treatment. Near the end of the second set, the UPS driver in the Star Wars shirt announced that they’ve got a gig in Nashville.
“I told you guys, right?” he added, turning to the rest of the band with a big grin.
After three sets, we called it a night. The band wasn’t close to stopping. Another band pulled up in their tour bus. The lead singer had signed one of the raffled guitars. As we drove off, parking spaces filled up with more people seeking the magical pleasures of a late summer night in Rim Country.
“That was unexpected,” I said as we got in the car to make the 20-minute drive home.
“I guess sometimes you just grab the car keys and go,” said Pete.
Who needs a plan?
