Members of local nonprofit agencies and future board members are invited to a virtual training session.
The Globe-Miami Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits to offer “Business On Board,” a training designed for those who are considering serving on a nonprofit board.
The three-session virtual workshop begins Sept. 10. Presenters will explain the roles, responsibilities and expectations involved. The first topic is fundraising, which is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10.
The Thursday, Sept. 17 session explores the legal role of board members.
The final session, Thursday, Sept. 24 covers a board’s fiduciary stewardship.
For information email cothrunc@yahoo.com.
