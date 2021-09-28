During Sunday’s rainstorm, accidents occurred throughout the day, east and south of town.
The accidents that filled Sept. 26 started east of Payson at 11:09 a.m., with a two-vehicle injury collision on State Route 260 westbound at milepost 261 where the highway turns into one lane, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The Hellsgate Fire Department reported one driver was transported to Banner Payson Medical Center. While not a serious accident, it created delays for about an hour, reported a Hellsgate official.
At 12:33 p.m., a multiple vehicle serious injury collision occurred on State Route 87 at milepost 221 south of the Highway 188 turnoff. This accident affected southbound traffic.
The accident involved a rollover and ejection. An adult male was ejected and taken to the hospital. Two other occupants of the vehicle were treated and released.
At 12:52 p.m., a one-vehicle non-injury collision involved a Toyota Tundra pickup truck when it hydroplaned during the storm. The pickup struck a divider on the right side of the road. This occurred on State Route 87 at milepost 224 southbound.
Later in the afternoon, at 2:59 p.m., a two-vehicle non-injury collision happened at milepost 246 southbound on State Route 87.
A pickup truck struck the guardrail. No reports of injuries.
The National Weather Service predicts more rain storms throughout the week.
