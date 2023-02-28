Residents who live along Granite Dells Road will have a wider road by Dec. 15.
The Safeway parking lot exit will be redirected.
And pedestrians will have sidewalks on both sides of the road from the Highway 260 entrance to the roundabout by Frontier Street.
Hard to imagine with the current narrow and twisted stretch of asphalt crowded with fences, gates, structures, and even mobile homes. But the town has a $1 million plan designed to bother the fewest neighbors, half covered by an ADOT grant.
The town must complete this project quickly. If construction isn’t complete by Dec. 15, 2023, the town loses $555,444.
Larry Halberstadt, the town’s engineer, needed help for his already stretched thin staff.
Several months ago, Halberstadt asked the council to give him the authority to contract with consulting firms to avoid overburdening his staff. The engineering department handles engineering for new construction, town properties and roads. With so many project balls in the air, Halberstadt doesn’t have another 1,600 staff hours to spend on this project.
With the grant clock ticking, he hired CEI, a Phoenix consulting firm, to handle all the complicated real estate transactions needed to complete the project.
Town Manager Troy Smith describes CEI as, “the town’s real estate representation.”
Halberstadt came to ask the council on Feb. 22 for additional funds for CEI because they found several more challenges they had to overcome before the road can be built. One is a white picket fence, another a gate at the end of a driveway, one is a covered porch.
More tricky are the two mobile homes that sit feet into the right of way. Town staff believes those homes were installed before the town was incorporated in the 1970s . To reduce the inconvenience of those mobile homeowners, the town has moved the road farther north.
Vice Mayor Barbara Underwood and council members Brett Flaherty and Suzy Tubbs-Avakian all sought reassurance no homeowners would be forced out of their homes.
Halberstadt assured the council the road plan will not force those homeowners to move. Smith backed him up.
“As Larry pointed out, the project design is done ... with the idea to minimize the conflicts that exist,” he said.
CEI has identified all the encroachments, legally documented them, and approached all property owners with either a request a fence or gate be removed, or to temporarily rent their property or even buy it. Halberstadt said most of the encroachments do not require many alterations.
Smith said the roadblocks on this Granite Dells project aren’t complicated.
“I’ve seen a lot worse ... This isn’t that difficult,” he said.
It does require the town to increase its contract amount with CEI by $34,000, however.
Both Halberstadt and Smith confirmed, no one would be forced out of their homes.
Some property owners will receive a check from the town if they must give up some property for drainage or the sidewalks.
Other property owners have been asked to rent their property for construction equipment, said Smith.
“We negotiate for fair market price,” he said.
The council voted unanimously to support the additional funds for CEI.
