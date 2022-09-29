October is a great time to fish the Green Valley Lakes here in Payson. It is also a perfect time to sort through your fishing equipment, and maybe even learn how to fly fish.

Trout are scheduled to be stocked in Green Valley Lakes for the first time this fall during the week of Oct. 3. Arizona Game and Fish Department will continue to stock them every two weeks through early May, so these lakes are a convenient destination for trout fishing.

