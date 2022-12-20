Osprey helicopter at payson airport

An Osprey helicopter on the tarmac at the Payson Airport. At night the blue lights on the rotors/propeller tips “look like blue circles in the sky” as they rotate at night. Payson residents have called in the middle of the night to report UFOs over the airport when the military does night maneuvers. Airport staff would like to reassure the public UFOs are not the reason for the strange lights at night.

 Town of Payson/Payson Airport

If it’s a call in the middle of the night, Airport Director Dennis Dueker is pretty sure it’s a UFO (unidentified flying object) report.

“My favorite call came in at 2 a.m.,” he wrote in the Dec. 8 town manager’s report.

