If it’s a call in the middle of the night, Airport Director Dennis Dueker is pretty sure it’s a UFO (unidentified flying object) report.
“My favorite call came in at 2 a.m.,” he wrote in the Dec. 8 town manager’s report.
If it’s a call in the middle of the night, Airport Director Dennis Dueker is pretty sure it’s a UFO (unidentified flying object) report.
“My favorite call came in at 2 a.m.,” he wrote in the Dec. 8 town manager’s report.
FYI — Dueker asks that the public avoid calling at 2 a.m. or after 4 p.m. even though staff is on call 24/7.
“The caller was sure that they were seeing a UFO,” said Dueker.
The caller excitedly reported, “there were two large blue circles in the sky” that were “changing direction in ways that no earthly aircraft could.”
Dueker spent a good amount of time calming the caller down before he could explain it was a Marine Corps Osprey.
“The Osprey is a tilt-rotor aircraft that can land and take off like a helicopter and then transition to normal flight like an airplane,” he told the caller.
The Osprey has blue lights at the tips of their props/rotors which, “as they rotate, look like blue circles in the sky,” said Dueker.
Blackhawk helicopters practicing night landings at the airport also make the phone ring late at night.
“Many of the UFO calls that we answer are about something flying low in a line and moving in an irregular pattern,” he said. “These are Blackhawks flying low altitude in a line following the terrain, moving from one location to another.”
The final type of UFO call asks, what is that “black object that is flying around the airport that makes no sound?”
“These are most likely the new Blackhawks that have different rotors and engines that are very quiet,” said Dueker.
He said these aren’t the only training flights the Payson Airport witnesses.
As the holiday season launched, “the airport was privileged to have some of America’s finest fly into Payson to pick up pie orders for their Thanksgiving dinners at the Crosswinds Restaurant,” said Dueker.
This spurred residents to question Dueker about “the use of our federal dollars being used for military aircraft to fly to Payson for pies,” he said.
No worries, said Dueker, “the truth is that the pilots and crews must fly a prescribed number of hours every month to stay proficient so that they are ready to answer the call when it comes to help us or protect our country.”
Payson Airport’s location in the center of Arizona, along with its mountainous terrain, has “become a favorite location for our military to train pilots and crew,” said Dueker.
Still, “the fact that these flight crews schedule some of their training missions to the Payson Airport is a testament to the fine pies we have in Payson,” he said.
Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com
I cover the Town of Payson, courts, wildfire, business, families, non-profits, the environment and investigative reporting
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries
Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!