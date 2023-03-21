long view tisher and bathke
At the podium, Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer sings the praises of Officer Kyle Bathke to the Payson Town Council. Bathke went above and beyond to help a local resident get his dog and belongings situated before going to a Valley hospital for care with a specialist. Tischer awarded Bathke and Banner Payson Medical Center’s ER doctor Daniel Porter his Chief’s Community Partnership Award for their aid to the resident.

 Michele Nelson/Roundup

No doubt about it, police work has gone to the dogs – leastways in Payson – and that’s a good thing.

Lots of police departments say they will protect and serve, but Payson showed it when Officer Kyle Bathke walked a dog and packed a bag for a resident in a health emergency.

