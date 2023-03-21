No doubt about it, police work has gone to the dogs – leastways in Payson – and that’s a good thing.
Lots of police departments say they will protect and serve, but Payson showed it when Officer Kyle Bathke walked a dog and packed a bag for a resident in a health emergency.
“The easy thing to do would have been to say, ‘Well, we want to send you to the Valley and you don’t want to go because you don’t have these things. You’re welcome to walk out the front doors,” said Daniel Porter, emergency room physician for Banner Payson.
Instead, Porter and Bathke got creative.
The two know each other well because Bathke’s work often requires hospital intervention. Bathke told Payson Police Chief Ron Tischer, he stops in to the emergency room often “when it is not busy and I build this relationship with the doctors and the staff there which you can’t put a price on how far that goes,” said Tischer.
Porter interjected an alternate theory for the frequent visits that got a laugh from the council.
“There is a drawer there that I keep stocked full of candy,” he said.
Just that interplay between the hospital and police staff illustrated the small-town charm of Payson, said Porter.
“I’ve worked at big hospitals — Banner does Banner Baywood down in the Valley — and the personal touch that we get here at Banner Payson is unlike any other place,” he said.
A patient arrived at the Banner Payson emergency room with an issue that was beyond what the local hospital could do.
“(He) needed a specialist that we don’t have here at Banner Payson and he truly needed to be transferred down to the Valley,” said Porter.
The patient got agitated and upset, concerned about the well-being of his dog, his only companion in town.
“He didn’t have a lot of things he needed for the next several days, so thinking outside the box Dr. Porter is like, ‘Well, you have no family members. You have no one to call. What should I do? I’ll call the police department,’” Tischer said.
Trusting that he’d get help, Porter asked for Bathke.
“So, Dr. Porter explained the situation. Kyle could have easily said, ‘Not my responsibility. I don’t know what to do,’” said Tischer.
Instead, Bathke, “did exactly what we want our police officers to do. He said, ‘I’ll be right there. I will take care of it,’” said Tischer.
“So he goes and comes to this guy and talks to this guy in his emergency room and says what do you need?”
The patient gives the officer his key and asks him to take care of his dog.
“Kyle goes to his house, plays with the dog a little bit gives it some kibble,” said Tischer from the podium while Bathke stood behind him. “Before he leaves, Bathke asked the patient if he needs anything else.”
The patient then runs down a list of items, from a full change of clothes to both his cell phone and oxygen charger.
“So Kyle and Dr. Porter came together (and) actually brought a lot of relief to this guy knowing that all else was taken care of,” said Tischer. “It was quite the incredible experience and just part of the relationship we build with a lot of businesses in town. But (it’s) truly an incredible relationship with Banner Health, so we would like to present Kyle and Dr. Porter with the Chief’s Community Partnership Award – because it is truly a partnership with the community we serve. Not only with the public, but a lot of the doctors and staff at the hospital.”
The council gave Bathke a round of applause and smiles.
