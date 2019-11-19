Just over two weeks in and the whiskers of the Payson Police have come out in full force for No-Shave November.
Since 2015, the Payson Police Department has taken part in Beards on Patrol to raise money for those affected by cancer. The department has raised thousands of dollars to help local residents in Payson with cancer treatment and care costs.
After the department’s first year, Mike Henderson received $4,770 to help with cancer that flared up after years in remission.
In 2016, the PPD donated $5,400 to help Don McDaniel with his chemotherapy and radiation treatments to fight oral cancer.
In 2018, the department donated $9,606 to a young man named Westyn Wilson.
The movement started as a Facebook campaign in 2009.
Now No-Shave November has a dedicated organization with the goal of growing “awareness by embracing our hair, which many cancer patients lose and letting it grow wild and free,” writes the No-Shave November organization on its website.
The rules for this are simple — put down the razor and raise money for cancer research.
Some contribute just the money they would have spent on hair products while others inspire friends and family to donate.
Former officer Justin Deaton launched the first PPD No-Shave November because he thought it was a creative way to help cancer patients in the community.
Now in its fifth year, No-Shave November has continued with the new police chief, Ronald Tischer.
Tischer said while he has participated in No-Shave November before, it wasn’t “anywhere as organized as the Payson PD.”
“I think this fundraiser is an incredible opportunity for the police department and community to come together in support of an incredible individual that is battling cancer,” he said.
The Payson Police Department suggests community members “sponsor a specific officer or donate in general to the department.”
“The officers look forward to this fundraiser and are very excited to participate and raise money to help out a member of the community,” Tischer said.
The PPD has not yet named the recipient of this year’s donations, but Tischer said they have narrowed it down to a few candidates.
Donations can be in the form of cash or check.
If writing a check, please make it out to the Payson Police Department. If sponsoring an officer, write their name in the check’s memo.
For more information, contact Sgt. McAnerny at 928-474-5177.
Alexis Bechman contributed to this story.
