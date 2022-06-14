Officers saved a woman who wanted to end her life by jumping off a bridge east of Star Valley Wednesday night.
The Texas woman was traveling to California when she stopped at the Preacher Canyon bridge at milepost 260. A motorist reported seeing the woman walking on the railing of the bridge.
Payson Police Department negotiator Sgt. Mike Varga, with backup from Gila County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Travis Todd, attempted to get the woman to come down, speaking with her for about 20 minutes.
“After approximately 20 minutes of negotiations, it appeared that the woman was still about to jump. GCSO Deputy Todd and Sgt. Varga quickly grabbed her and pulled her back from the bridge wall,” according to a Payson Police Department press release.
The woman was then transported to Banner Payson Medical Center for evaluation and sent to a mental health facility for follow-up treatment and observation.
Nationally, the U.S. has seen a surge in suicides recently.
Gila County now has the highest suicide rate in Arizona and Arizona has one of the highest suicide rates in the U.S.
Arizona’s suicide rate is about twice that of California.
The Centers for Disease Control reported that, in 2020, 46,000 Americans committed suicide nationally.
Another 12.2 million reported they considered suicide and 1.2 million attempted suicide.
Suicide rates have risen 30% in the past 20 years so that suicide now claims another life in the U.S. every 11 minutes.
Suicide now ranks as the 10th leading cause of death in the nation.
In response, local law enforcement and community mental health providers have joined to create programs to catch people before they stand at the edge of Preacher Canyon. Programs such as the Payson Warming Center and classes through the National Alliance for Mental Illness provide a safe space to learn about options before problems escalate.
The Payson police and fire departments have launched a volunteer and officer driven in-home health assessment program and a new rehabilitation center for drug addiction has opened to bring the community back to wellness.
“If you, or someone you know, is contemplating suicide, there are several resources to assist in a time of crisis, including the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 800-273-TALK or the suicide prevention/crisis hotline for Gila County 877-756-4090,” according to the press release.
